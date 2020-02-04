Urgency and consistency must be the watchwords for UK climate action in 2020

  • Gareth Redmond-King, WWF UK
The UK must respond to the climate emergency with not just urgency but consistency in its net zero policies, argues WWF UK's Gareth Redmond-King

Dates tend to loom large in the climate crisis conversation. From forecasting a particular number of degrees of warming by 2100, setting net-zero targets for 2025 / 2030 / 2045 / 2050, and the narrative...

