Urgency and consistency must be the watchwords for UK climate action in 2020
The UK must respond to the climate emergency with not just urgency but consistency in its net zero policies, argues WWF UK's Gareth Redmond-King
Dates tend to loom large in the climate crisis conversation. From forecasting a particular number of degrees of warming by 2100, setting net-zero targets for 2025 / 2030 / 2045 / 2050, and the narrative...
More news
'I have the best apprenticeship there is'
To mark National Apprenticeship Week Ørsted wind turbine technician David Davidson reveals why he has the best apprenticeship going, and what it is really like at the top of an offshore wind turbine
Urgency and consistency must be the watchwords for UK climate action in 2020
The UK must respond to the climate emergency with not just urgency but consistency in its net zero policies, argues WWF UK's Gareth Redmond-King
Sodexo steps up single use plastics crack down
Food services giant bans single use plastics from supply chain, as Iceland launches produce packaging trial
#GoZero: Sky becomes latest corporate giant to announce net zero by 2030 goal
Broadcasting giant's wide-ranging carbon reduction plans include proposals to help encourage audiences to embrace the net zero transition