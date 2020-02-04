'I have the best apprenticeship there is'
To mark National Apprenticeship Week Ørsted wind turbine technician David Davidson reveals why he has the best apprenticeship going, and what it is really like at the top of an offshore wind turbine
Young people are being asked to 'Look Beyond' the traditional routes into employment, and instead consider the diverse career options now available through apprenticeships. As National Apprenticeship...
More news
'I have the best apprenticeship there is'
To mark National Apprenticeship Week Ørsted wind turbine technician David Davidson reveals why he has the best apprenticeship going, and what it is really like at the top of an offshore wind turbine
Urgency and consistency must be the watchwords for UK climate action in 2020
The UK must respond to the climate emergency with not just urgency but consistency in its net zero policies, argues WWF UK's Gareth Redmond-King
Sodexo steps up single use plastics crack down
Food services giant bans single use plastics from supply chain, as Iceland launches produce packaging trial
#GoZero: Sky becomes latest corporate giant to announce net zero by 2030 goal
Broadcasting giant's wide-ranging carbon reduction plans include proposals to help encourage audiences to embrace the net zero transition