Budget: Chancellor urged to 'be brave and back clean industry'

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Rachel Reeves delivering last year's Budget / Credit: HM Treasury/Flickr
Image:

Rachel Reeves delivering last year's Budget / Credit: HM Treasury/Flickr

Leading clean tech investors call on government to deliver reforms that 'show that clean industry is not the enemy of growth'

A group of leading clean tech investors have today called on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to use the upcoming Budget to boost investment in lean technologies that can enhance energy security, curb emissions,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Emissions Gap': UN admits world will exceed 1.5C goal, 'very likely within the next decade'

VAT axe or levy lever?

More on Policy

Budget: Chancellor urged to 'be brave and back clean industry'
Policy

Budget: Chancellor urged to 'be brave and back clean industry'

Leading clean tech investors call on government to deliver reforms that 'show that clean industry is not the enemy of growth'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 04 November 2025 • 3 min read
COP30: Governments urged to put health at the heart of climate action
Policy

COP30: Governments urged to put health at the heart of climate action

Open letter ahead of COP30 warns health crisis caused by climate change is escalating and calls for global action to recognise fossil fuels as a 'core threat to human wellbeing'

Amber Rolt
clock 04 November 2025 • 3 min read
COP30: National climate plans 'fall short of what is needed', business groups warn
Policy

COP30: National climate plans 'fall short of what is needed', business groups warn

Business groups representing more than 100,000 firms worldwide call for realignment of public finance and policy frameworks to accelerate clean energy transition

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 November 2025 • 5 min read