ERM launches decarbonisation roadmap for fertiliser industry

New strategy explores how to deliver emissions reductions across potash and phosphate in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement
Sustainability consultancy Environmental Resources Management (ERM) has launched a new science-based pathway designed to help reduce emissions across the global potash and phosphate fertiliser industry....
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