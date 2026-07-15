ERM launches decarbonisation roadmap for fertiliser industry

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New strategy explores how to deliver emissions reductions across potash and phosphate in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement

Sustainability consultancy Environmental Resources Management (ERM) has launched a new science-based pathway designed to help reduce emissions across the global potash and phosphate fertiliser industry....

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