'Move away from blanket policies': How can businesses develop an effective heat plan?

As calls grow for the government to draw up more ambitious plans to help the UK cope with extreme heatwaves, experts offer advice on the steps businesses can take to prepare for future summers that are set to be dangerously hot
Can businesses handle the heat? As the UK continues to bake in its third heatwave of the year, many businesses will be weighing the impact on productivity, infrastructure, and transport networks and asking...
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