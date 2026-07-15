Good Energy inks its 'largest ever' offshore wind PPA deal with Ørsted

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Ørsted
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Credit: Ørsted

Agreement will deliver 400GWh of renewable electricity over two years - enough to power 74,000 UK homes a year

Renewable energy provider Good Energy has inked a two-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with offshore wind developer Ørsted to source electricity from its Walney 1 and Walney 2 offshore wind farms off...

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