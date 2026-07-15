Good Energy inks its 'largest ever' offshore wind PPA deal with Ørsted

Agreement will deliver 400GWh of renewable electricity over two years - enough to power 74,000 UK homes a year
Renewable energy provider Good Energy has inked a two-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with offshore wind developer Ørsted to source electricity from its Walney 1 and Walney 2 offshore wind farms off...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis