'Changes nothing': Scottish government hits back at Westminster nuclear study

UK government publishes study showing Scotland has 'high potential' for new nuclear plants, but SNP argues analysis does not change the huge costs associated with new projects
The Scottish government has today hit back at a new report from the Westminster government that argued Scotland had 'high potential' for new nuclear power plants, insisting the technical analysis does...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis