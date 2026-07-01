'Changes nothing': Scottish government hits back at Westminster nuclear study

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
The Hinkley Point nuclear power plant under construction / Credit: EDF
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The Hinkley Point nuclear power plant under construction / Credit: EDF

UK government publishes study showing Scotland has 'high potential' for new nuclear plants, but SNP argues analysis does not change the huge costs associated with new projects

The Scottish government has today hit back at a new report from the Westminster government that argued Scotland had 'high potential' for new nuclear power plants, insisting the technical analysis does...

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