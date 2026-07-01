EU rules new cars must be built to enable re-use, recycling, and recovery

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

European Council adopts new circularity requirements for vehicle design and the management of end-of-life vehicles

The European Council has today adopted rules requiring new passenger cars and light commercial vans to be designed and produced in a way that enables their re-use, recycling, and recovery at end-of-life...

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Stuart Stone
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