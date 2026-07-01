EU rules new cars must be built to enable re-use, recycling, and recovery

European Council adopts new circularity requirements for vehicle design and the management of end-of-life vehicles
The European Council has today adopted rules requiring new passenger cars and light commercial vans to be designed and produced in a way that enables their re-use, recycling, and recovery at end-of-life...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis