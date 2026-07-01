Biodiversity Net Gain market value approaches £100m

New data shows value of registered BNG allocations and transaction activity is set to reach £93m this year - almost triple the £33m figure recorded in 2025
The value of the UK's burgeoning Biodiveristy Net Gain (BNG) market is racing towards the £100m mark, with registered allocations and observed transaction activity forecast to hit £93m this year. That...
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