Biodiversity Net Gain market value approaches £100m

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New data shows value of registered BNG allocations and transaction activity is set to reach £93m this year - almost triple the £33m figure recorded in 2025

The value of the UK's burgeoning Biodiveristy Net Gain (BNG) market is racing towards the £100m mark, with registered allocations and observed transaction activity forecast to hit £93m this year. That...

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