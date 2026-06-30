Pensions professionals warn climate change now 'present-day financial reality' for sector

Martin Richmond
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Report by the Society of Pension Professionals (SPP) warns climate change is a 'systemic' issue and 'no longer a future risk' to retirement savings

Climate change is becoming a central factor in determining pension scheme member outcomes, the Society of Pension Professionals (SPP) has warned. In a new report today - Pensions in a Warming World...

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Martin Richmond
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Martin Richmond

Senior Correspondent at Professional Pensions

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