British renewables set new quarterly generation record

Government confirms renewables generation for the first quarter rose 18 per cent year-on-year to account for over 53 per cent of the electricity mix
The government has today confirmed Britain's renewables sector set a series of new records during the first quarter, as clean energy generation rose sharply on the back of increased wind energy output...
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