British renewables set new quarterly generation record

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Gwynt y Mor wind farm / Credit: Kevin Berry - RWE UK
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Gwynt y Mor wind farm / Credit: Kevin Berry - RWE UK

Government confirms renewables generation for the first quarter rose 18 per cent year-on-year to account for over 53 per cent of the electricity mix

The government has today confirmed Britain's renewables sector set a series of new records during the first quarter, as clean energy generation rose sharply on the back of increased wind energy output...

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