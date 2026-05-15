London Pensions Fund Authority slashes portfolio CO2 intensity 80 per cent

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Local government pension fund also claims 80 per cent of its total investment portfolio continues to be covered by 'emissions reduction-related activities'

The London Pensions Fund Authority (LPFA) has slashed the emissions intensity of its global equities and fixed income investment portfolio by nearly 80 per cent over the past seven years, as the local...

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