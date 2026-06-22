Pensions sector sustainability groups commit to closer collaboration

TSWG and ICSWG say co-operation could lead to more 'practical' and 'impactful' action
Two pensions industry sustainability working groups have committed to deepening their collaborative work in a bid to accelerate progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) across the UK lifetime...
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