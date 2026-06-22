Pensions sector sustainability groups commit to closer collaboration

Selectively engaging with only the 'nice' parts of the emerging net zero economy can undermine integral solutions to climate resilience and ecosystem health, write investor and consultant Sinethemba Mafanya and Bonnie Chiu from The Social Investment Consultancy...

Sinethemba Mafanya and Bonnie Chiu 19 June 2026 • 4 min read 19 June 2026 • 4 min read