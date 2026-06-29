Aberdeen partners with Future Group to invest in global sustainable infrastructure

clock • 1 min read
Aberdeen partners with Future Group to invest in global sustainable infrastructure

Deal aims to ramp up investment in decarbonisation, sustainable housing, and cleaner transport networks

Aberdeen Investments and Australian-based superannuation and financial services firm Future Group have partnered to invest in global sustainable infrastructure. The pair announced late last week they...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Investment

Defra ringfences £47m to boost peatland protections
Investment

Defra ringfences £47m to boost peatland protections

Fresh funding aims to restore peatlands that can reduce carbon emissions, support nature recovery, and boost rural the economy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 June 2026 • 4 min read
Report: Green business M&A activity hits $4.1tr since 2015
Investment

Report: Green business M&A activity hits $4.1tr since 2015

New analysis from London Stock Exchange Group shows green deals are on the rise globally, but activity is concentrated among those businesses with existing low carbon holdings

Amber Rolt
clock 23 June 2026 • 2 min read
Study: Annual private nature investment grew five-fold over the past decade
Investment

Study: Annual private nature investment grew five-fold over the past decade

Institutional capital has established a 'stronger presence' in nature markets that were deemed 'fairly niche' only a decade ago, new study finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 June 2026 • 4 min read