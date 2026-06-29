Aberdeen partners with Future Group to invest in global sustainable infrastructure

Deal aims to ramp up investment in decarbonisation, sustainable housing, and cleaner transport networks
Aberdeen Investments and Australian-based superannuation and financial services firm Future Group have partnered to invest in global sustainable infrastructure. The pair announced late last week they...
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