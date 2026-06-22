Keir Starmer expected to confirm timetable for departure

Reports suggest Starmer is to announce he will leave Downing Street in the coming months, paving the way for a change of leadership and a debate over the government’s net zero strategy
Keir Starmer is widely expected to announce he will step down as Prime Minister this summer, paving the way for Andy Burnham to become the next Prime Minister, potentially without a leadership contest....
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