Study: Annual private nature investment grew five-fold over the past decade

Institutional capital has established a 'stronger presence' in nature markets that were deemed 'fairly niche' only a decade ago, new study finds
Private investment in nature-focused projects over the past decade has reached $60bn, after annual flows increased five-fold from just $2.8bn in 2016 to over $14bn in 2025. That is according to a new...
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