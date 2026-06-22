Study: Annual private nature investment grew five-fold over the past decade

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Institutional capital has established a 'stronger presence' in nature markets that were deemed 'fairly niche' only a decade ago, new study finds

Private investment in nature-focused projects over the past decade has reached $60bn, after annual flows increased five-fold from just $2.8bn in 2016 to over $14bn in 2025. That is according to a new...

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