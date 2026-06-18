Nestlé and Wildfarmed make big break with regeneratively farmed KitKat

Following a successful trial, KitKats produced in Nestlé's UK factory will be made using regeneratively farmed wheat
As many as 1.5 billion KitKat bars produced in the UK are to be made using regeneratively farmed wheat, after successful trials with sustainable farming pioneers Wildfarmed found the chocolate bar's wafer...
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