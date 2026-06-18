Nestlé and Wildfarmed make big break with regeneratively farmed KitKat

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Nestlé UK and Ireland
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Credit: Nestlé UK and Ireland

Following a successful trial, KitKats produced in Nestlé's UK factory will be made using regeneratively farmed wheat

As many as 1.5 billion KitKat bars produced in the UK are to be made using regeneratively farmed wheat, after successful trials with sustainable farming pioneers Wildfarmed found the chocolate bar's wafer...

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