UK Green Business Awards 2026: Point One named as charity partner

BusinessGreen is delighted to announce climate charity Point One will be the charity partner for this year's UK Green Business Awards, which will take place next Wednesday evening as part of a jam-packed London Climate Action Week.

Launched earlier this year, Point One is inviting companies of all shapes and sizes to commit to donating o.1 per cent of their revenues to projects in developing economies that can accelerate the global clean energy transition.

Over 30 companies have already signed up to the campaign, which has partnered with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet to channel funding into a range of clean energy, grid modernisation, and community resilience projects.

The model draws on an analysis by think tank Global Nation which calculated that allocating just 0.1 per cent of global business revenue could generate enough financing to transition the world's power supplies to clean energy by 2040.

Businesses that have already signed up to the new initiative include private equity firm Piper PE, the JAMJAR Fund launched by the founders of Innocent drinks, investment firm Transition Value Partners, manufacturer ASK Industries, management agency Total Sports Promotions, and production company TMS.

"Point One is one of the most exciting charity launches of recent years and we're really pleased to partner with them for this year's UK Green Business Awards," said BusinessGreen editor-on-chief, James Murray. "It's a great model that has huge potential and we're delighted to be able to showcase what the charity is doing to an audience of 700 business leaders from across the green economy at this year's awards."

Kohn, who previously co-founded Proper Snacks, is working with a host of leading climate experts to extend the reach of the new charity, including green investor and ex-Unilever boss, Paul Polman, former president and CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund and chair of Kew Gardens, Sir Andrew Steer, and former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres.

"Point One is delighted to be the charity partner for this year's UK Green Business Awards," he said. "It's a brilliant room to be in, with a huge audience across the green economy and a great opportunity to share our mission with people who are already thinking seriously about impact. We're really looking forward to the evening and to building more momentum around the campaign."

Point One joins a stellar list of partners for this year's UK Green Business Awards, including London Climate Action Week, Great Big Green Week, and our sponsors: Accsys, Ecotricity Business, enfinium, Equans, KPMG, Osborne Clarke, Radley Yeldar, Reset Connect, SOCOTEC UK, and headline sponsor Fristads Workwear.

BusinessGreen has today also published an in-depth interview with Kohn in which he explains the concept behind Point One and the charity's ambitious plans for the future.