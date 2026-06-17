Point One's Ryan Kohn on how 'almost nothing changes everything'

BusinessGreen talks to the UK Green Business Awards charity partner about its innovative new approach to philanthropic giving and climate action
Earlier this year, Ryan Kohn, the co-founder of PROPER Snacks, launched his latest venture in the form of Point One. The innovative new climate charity is inviting businesses to donate 0.1 per cent...
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