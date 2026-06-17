Point One's Ryan Kohn on how 'almost nothing changes everything'

James Murray
clock • 14 min read
Point One founder Ryan Kohn - Credit: Point One
Image:

Point One founder Ryan Kohn - Credit: Point One

BusinessGreen talks to the UK Green Business Awards charity partner about its innovative new approach to philanthropic giving and climate action

Earlier this year, Ryan Kohn, the co-founder of PROPER Snacks, launched his latest venture in the form of Point One. The innovative new climate charity is inviting businesses to donate 0.1 per cent...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Government advances plans to bring plug-in solar panels to UK market

Is public support for net zero shifting?

More on Climate change

Point One's Ryan Kohn on how 'almost nothing changes everything'
Climate change

Point One's Ryan Kohn on how 'almost nothing changes everything'

BusinessGreen talks to the UK Green Business Awards charity partner about its innovative new approach to philanthropic giving and climate action

James Murray
James Murray
clock 17 June 2026 • 14 min read
Halve fossil fuels within a decade to avoid catastrophic climate damage, analysts warn
Climate change

Halve fossil fuels within a decade to avoid catastrophic climate damage, analysts warn

New report urges countries to focus on electrification rather than carbon removal, and ensure no more oil and gas fields are developed

Amber Rolt
clock 16 June 2026 • 4 min read
Global Briefing: Al Basrah named world's most vulnerable city for heat risk
Climate change

Global Briefing: Al Basrah named world's most vulnerable city for heat risk

Oxford University finds city in southern Iraq is the world's most vulnerable to extreme temperatures, Kenya receives landmark climate funding, and the UN releases third World Ocean Assessment

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 June 2026 • 8 min read