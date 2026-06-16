'Refillable beauty is a movement': L'Oréal delivers near four-fold increase in refillable packaging options

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Credit: L'Oréal Groupe
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Credit: L'Oréal Groupe

Beauty giant marks 'World Refill Day' with update on its sustainable packaging progress, as it looks to offer more refillable options across its brands

Beauty giant L'Oréal Groupe has delivered a four-fold increase in the number of refillable packaging options for its products since 2019, after investing €100m in the development of more sustainable packaging...

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