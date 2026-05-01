The world's biggest cosmetics and beauty group has thousands of scientists developing nature-friendly ingredients for its products worldwide - BusinessGreen paid a visit to one of its R&D labs in France
When thinking of fossil fuels, you may typically conjure up images of giant platforms out at sea where huge drills dredge up treacly crude from the Earth's crust or large power station chimneys billowing...
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