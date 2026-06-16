UK offshore wind industry launches Wind Innovation Hub

New initiative aims to become 'innovation and industrialisation engine' for UK offshore wind industry
The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult has combined forces with the National Composites Centre (NCC) and the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) to launch a new Wind Innovation Hub to...
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