UK offshore wind industry launches Wind Innovation Hub

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New initiative aims to become 'innovation and industrialisation engine' for UK offshore wind industry

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult has combined forces with the National Composites Centre (NCC) and the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) to launch a new Wind Innovation Hub to...

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Amber Rolt

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