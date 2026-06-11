Green Alliance: ZEV Mandate could almost halve UK reliance on oil imports to 2040

Even a modest weakening of EV sales targets could increase cumulative petrol and diesel consumption by up to 28 million tonnes by 2040, think tank warns
The Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate is on track to almost halve the UK's reliance on oil imports between 2024 and 2040, delivering an average reduction in petrol and diesel imports of 7.5 million tonnes...
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