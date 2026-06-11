EU inks 'swift agreement' to bolster carbon market price controls

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

European Parliament and Council provisionally agree steps to boost liquidity, reduce price volatility, and strengthen carbon market's ability to respond to unwarranted price increases

EU lawmakers have today inked a provisional agreement backing the core elements of a recent European Commission proposal to 'increase the firepower' of the bloc's European Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)...

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