EU inks 'swift agreement' to bolster carbon market price controls

European Parliament and Council provisionally agree steps to boost liquidity, reduce price volatility, and strengthen carbon market's ability to respond to unwarranted price increases
EU lawmakers have today inked a provisional agreement backing the core elements of a recent European Commission proposal to 'increase the firepower' of the bloc's European Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)...
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