'We think this is the sweet spot': SBTi unveils long-awaited update to net zero target standard

After a painstaking and at times fraught two-year process, the Science Based Targets initiative has unveiled the finalised version two of its popular Corporate Net Zero Standard
The Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has today unveiled the highly-anticipated finalised version of its updated Corporate Net Zero Standard, claiming the revamp will enable more companies to set...
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