Amazon opens up carbon credit service to British businesses

EXCLUSIVE: UK-based firms with credible net zero targets in place can now purchase carbon offset, inset, and removal credits through the US tech giant's online platform
Amazon has expanded its carbon credit service to firms outside the US for the first time, with confirmation today that qualified UK companies will be able to purchase nature-based, engineered, and green...
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