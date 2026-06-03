Can the carbon removal market scale up to meet future demand?

National pledges fall short of Paris Agreement warming thresholds by more than five billion tonnes of CO2 per year by 2050, report warns, and carbon removals could struggle to fill the gap
Earlier this week, the UK government moved to adopt one of the world's most ambitious climate targets, pledging to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 87 per cent below 1990 levels by 2040 in a move that...
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