Schneider Electric and Kraken join forces to advance grid flexibility solutions

Partners aim to unlock grid capacity by providing utilities and distribution system operators with new levels of visibility and control over the network
Schneider Electric has joined forces with technology company Kraken to further accelerate the development of demand flexibility services, which can unlock capacity on the grid and accelerating connections...
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