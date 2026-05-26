Encyclis eyes 2029 launch for waste-to-energy carbon capture project in Cheshire

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Encyclis
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Credit: Encyclis

Foundation works now 'well underway' at the Protos energy from waste facility that is set to be the first in the UK to be fitted with carbon capture CCS technology, firm reveals

Plans for one of the UK's first carbon capture and storage (CCS) systems fitted to an energy from waste (EfW) plant have taken a major step forward, with the news today that Encyclis has begun construction...

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