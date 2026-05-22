'Tough but fair': Ofgem outlines rules for next wave of grid investment

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Distribution network operators to face strengthened cost controls and financial penalties if they fail to meet expectations, as delivery of new projects accelerates

Electricity networks are set to face stricter rules, tougher cost controls, and fines if they fail to meet expectations as part of a series of measures announced by Ofgem this week as it outlined plans...

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