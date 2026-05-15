Report warns data centres' share of global power demand now tops two per cent

Latest International Data Centre Authority report explores how growing energy consumption from data centres is fuelling societal and political concerns
Data centres now consume two per cent of the world's electricity, up from 1.7 per cent in 2024, according to a major new report that has sparked fresh concerns around how the world's grids are going to...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis