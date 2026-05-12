Chancery Lane Project partners with WRAP to update supply chain food waste clause

clock • 2 min read
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Updates to Runa's Clause designed to tackle food waste across supply chains to help businesses avoid unnecessary financial and environmental costs

UK-based legal non-profit The Chancery Lane Project (TCLP) and waste charity WRAP have joined forces to provide lawyers with an updated clause to help businesses measure, report, and reduce food waste...

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