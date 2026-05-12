Chancery Lane Project partners with WRAP to update supply chain food waste clause

Updates to Runa's Clause designed to tackle food waste across supply chains to help businesses avoid unnecessary financial and environmental costs
UK-based legal non-profit The Chancery Lane Project (TCLP) and waste charity WRAP have joined forces to provide lawyers with an updated clause to help businesses measure, report, and reduce food waste...
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