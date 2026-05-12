Corporate energy sourcing: 'This is a new era of volatility, data and decarbonisation'

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read

WATCH NOW: Experts from SE Advisory Services and Cornwall Insight discuss how companies of all shapes and sizes can develop clean energy strategies to drive down costs and boost resilience

Corporate energy procurement is being reshaped by sustained market volatility, rising costs and tightening carbon reporting requirements, according to panellists on the latest Sustainable, Talks webinar, brought to you by BusinessGreen.

Featuring top experts from Cornwall Insight and SE Advisory Services - Schneider Electric's global consulting practice - the full discussion is available to watch back now for free by signing up  using the online form below.

Hosted by BusinessGreen editor Michael Holder, the speakers included:

  • Edward Reed, Associate Director training, Cornwall Insight
  • Dr. Camille Louhichi, Strategic Adviser, Energy & Sustainability Management
  • Miguel Gil, Director, Renewable Energy and Carbon Advisory

The discussion covered a wide range of topics, from including how businesses are shifting away from fixed-price contracts towards flexible purchasing, hedging, and long-term power purchase agreements to improve resilience and cost certainty. 

Sign up below to watch now:

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