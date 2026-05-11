'UK first' apartment solar deal to cut bills by over £8,000 per property over 25 years

Enfield apartments to receive fully-funded rooftop solar panels that are set to supply around 30 per cent of annual power demand
Property developer Zunikh has agreed a 'UK first' deal with Gryd to deploy a fully funded solar panel installation on a new-build apartment block in Enfield, in a move the pair believe will cut bills by...
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