Study: Europe's renewables-plus-battery storage capacity to reach 35GW by 2030

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Aurora Energy Research forecasts power capacity from projects that combine wind or solar with energy storage growing almost six-fold by end of the decade.

Power capacity from Europe's co-located renewables and battery storage projects is expected to grow almost six-fold by 2030, with Germany, Britain, and Bulgaria viewed as the most attractive markets for...

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