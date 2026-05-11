Study: Europe's renewables-plus-battery storage capacity to reach 35GW by 2030

Aurora Energy Research forecasts power capacity from projects that combine wind or solar with energy storage growing almost six-fold by end of the decade.
Power capacity from Europe's co-located renewables and battery storage projects is expected to grow almost six-fold by 2030, with Germany, Britain, and Bulgaria viewed as the most attractive markets for...
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