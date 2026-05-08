BP to reduce stake in flagship carbon capture and storage projects

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Oil and gas giant says it is 'right time to sell' equity and bring in new partners for Net Zero Teesside and Northern Endurance Partnership projects

BP has confirmed it is to sell a share of its equity in a pair of carbon capture and storage projects in the north east of England, as it continues to pursue its fossil fuel focused 'reset' and trim spending...

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