Instavolt unveils plan to install battery storage systems across charging network

Charging network operator to use new funds to bring five BESS-enabled sites online, with at least 20 more planned for this year
InstaVolt has today announced plans to invest £2.5m to bring five new battery energy storage systems (BESS) online across its electric vehicle (EV) charging network in a move the operator described as...
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