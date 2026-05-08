Analysis: Oil and gas majors slashed low carbon spending by 65 per cent in 2025

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Low carbon investment from seven leading oil and gas companies plummeted to lowest level since 2019 last year, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance analysis

The world's leading oil and gas companies collectively slashed investment in low carbon technologies and projects by almost two thirds last year, as their spending on the clean energy transition plummeted...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

How airlines could face $48bn in additional climate policy costs by 2035

Poll: Majority of UK public believes excessive oil and gas profits are 'morally wrong'

More on Investment

Meatly to build Europe's largest cultivated meat facility in London
Investment

Meatly to build Europe's largest cultivated meat facility in London

Pet food producer to locate 20,000-litre bioreactor facility in the UK after securing £10.4m in Series A funding

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 07 May 2026 • 3 min read
NatWest AGM interrupted by climate protestors
Investment

NatWest AGM interrupted by climate protestors

Re-elected NatWest chair agrees to meet investors concerned at bank’s climate policy, after AGM hit by protests

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 April 2026 • 4 min read
Forest secures £27m funding boost for London e-bike expansion
Investment

Forest secures £27m funding boost for London e-bike expansion

Company now has 1.5 million users and enables two million rides a month in London, making it the world's largest shared e-bike market

Amber Rolt
clock 28 April 2026 • 2 min read