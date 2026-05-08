Analysis: Oil and gas majors slashed low carbon spending by 65 per cent in 2025

Low carbon investment from seven leading oil and gas companies plummeted to lowest level since 2019 last year, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance analysis
The world's leading oil and gas companies collectively slashed investment in low carbon technologies and projects by almost two thirds last year, as their spending on the clean energy transition plummeted...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis