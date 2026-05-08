Whitley Fund for Nature Awards: Six global projects recognised for species conservation efforts

Innovative conservation projects around the world seeking to save rare frogs, guitar fish, lions and Galápagos petrel birds each receive £50,000 funding
A science-led initiative aiming to curb conflict between local communities and lion populations in Zimbabwe is one of six inspiring environmental conservation initiatives around the world to have been...
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