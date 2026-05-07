Mill Rig Wind Farm installs record-breaking turbine blades

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Record-breaking blade is fitted to a turbine at Mill Rig Wind Farm / Credit: OnPath Energy
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Record-breaking blade is fitted to a turbine at Mill Rig Wind Farm / Credit: OnPath Energy

80-metre-long blades are the largest ever to be installed at a UK onshore wind farm

The longest turbine blades ever to be deployed at a UK onshore wind farm are in the process of being installed at the Mill Rig Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire. Developer OnPath Energy announced this...

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