Mill Rig Wind Farm installs record-breaking turbine blades

80-metre-long blades are the largest ever to be installed at a UK onshore wind farm
The longest turbine blades ever to be deployed at a UK onshore wind farm are in the process of being installed at the Mill Rig Wind Farm in South Lanarkshire. Developer OnPath Energy announced this...
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