Bute Energy secures financial close for £160m Twyn Hywel Energy Park

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Bute Energy secures financial close for £160m Twyn Hywel Energy Park

Two major financing deals confirmed for Welsh wind farms, as government hints at plans for upcoming clean energy contract auctions

Onshore wind developer Bute Energy has this week announced a new project finance agreement of £160m with Lloyds and Rabobank to construct its first onshore wind development in Caerphilly, south Wales...

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