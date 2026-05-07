Why do we ignore obvious energy security solutions?

Even in the midst of a severe global fossil fuel energy crisis, energy efficiency measures - supported by electrification and digital technologies - are still too often overlooked, writes Nicola Cullen from the Climate Group
When geopolitical uncertainty strikes, the cost of energy spikes. Right now, we're all feeling the impact of the conflict in the Gulf region on our daily lives. And, once again, we're all paying because...
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