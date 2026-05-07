'A self-destructive step': Energy industry warns axing carbon pricing could lead to higher bills

The Conservatives and Reform have said they would axe carbon taxes, but Energy UK warns such a move would result in new trade barriers and higher gas prices
Plans from the Conservatives and Reform to scrap the UK's carbon pricing regime would fail to deliver promised reductions in energy bills and would result in significant new trade barriers between the...
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