Study: UK food prices on track to surge 50 per cent over past five years

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Perfect storm of soaring fossil fuel costs and intensifying climate impacts are eating into household incomes and driving up inflation, ECIU report warns

UK food prices are on track for a 50 per cent increase inside five years, as a result of to a 'perfect storm' of climate change-driven extreme weather, global supply chain disruptions, and soaring fossil...

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