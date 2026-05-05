SMMT: Electrified models make up more than half of UK's new car market in April

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Battery electric vehicles account for over 26 per cent of the market, taking total number of zero emission models on the roads past the two million mark

Electrified models accounted for more than half the UK's new car market for the second month in a row in April, after demand for fully electric and hybrid models continued to rise in response to the spike...

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