Global solar sector raises $11.1bn in funding during first quarter of 2026

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Mercom Capital Group report details how improved policy clarity and strong demand has led to a further increase in solar funding

Global corporate funding across the solar sector reached $11.1bn in the first quarter of 2026, with debt financing reaching its highest level in over a decade. That is according to the latest update...

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