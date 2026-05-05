Global solar sector raises $11.1bn in funding during first quarter of 2026

Mercom Capital Group report details how improved policy clarity and strong demand has led to a further increase in solar funding
Global corporate funding across the solar sector reached $11.1bn in the first quarter of 2026, with debt financing reaching its highest level in over a decade. That is according to the latest update...
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