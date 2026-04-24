Enviromena inks £825m financing package to accelerate 1GW UK solar rollout

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Reading-based solar and battery storage developer claims financing deal with groupof major banks is one of the largest of its kind to date in the UK

Enviromena has signed an £825m financing package with a group of major banks to support the "rapid delivery" of the firm's 1GW UK solar pipeline, in what the Reading-based firm claims is one of the largest...

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