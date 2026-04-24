British International Investment vows to boost climate finance with new £15bn strategy

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
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Credit: iStock

UK development finance body's five-year strategy includes new £1.1bn fund dedicated to tackling emissions in coal-reliant countries

British International Investment (BII) is aiming to ramp up its support for overseas climate projects over the next five years as part of a new £15bn strategy unveiled this week, which includes the launch...

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