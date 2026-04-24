British International Investment vows to boost climate finance with new £15bn strategy

UK development finance body's five-year strategy includes new £1.1bn fund dedicated to tackling emissions in coal-reliant countries
British International Investment (BII) is aiming to ramp up its support for overseas climate projects over the next five years as part of a new £15bn strategy unveiled this week, which includes the launch...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis