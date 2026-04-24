Coffee industry coalition launched to map deforestation across all growing regions

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New partnership to identify deforestation risks and support landscape restoration in a first for the coffee industry

A coalition of some of the world's largest coffee companies has launched an industry-first scheme to map coffee farms, identify areas of forest loss, and work with governments to restore landscapes and...

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Coffee industry coalition launched to map deforestation across all growing regions
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