'Hitting records left, right and centre': Gas generation hits record low 1.2 per cent share of the grid

National Energy System Operator confirms record low electricity share for gas generation on Wednesday afternoon, as solar output surged to new record high
The UK came within a whisker of operating a fully zero carbon grid on Wednesday afternoon, as gas power generation hit a record low and solar output surged to a record high. The National Energy System...
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